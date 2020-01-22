Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Bourses back to losing tracks on profit taking

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) decline halting a four-day rising streak as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.
In the previous four sessions until Monday, DSEX, the prime index of the DSE gained 398 points, but on Tuesday the index lost by 0.58 percent or 26.13 points to 4408.10 points.
Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 7.74 points and 7.30 points to settle at 1507.14 points and 1007.64 points respectively.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 125,922 trades were executed on the day's trading session with a trading volume of 144.38 million securities. Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 79 securities gained price while 237 declined and 40 remained unchanged.
The top 10 gainers were ICB, Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Premier Cement, Karnaphuli Insurance, Green Delta Insurance, Social Islami Bank, Rupali Life Insurance, Quashem Industries, Heidelberg Cement and VFS Thread Dying.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by Square Pharma, Grameenphone, KPCL, SS Steel, ADN Telecom, Beacon Pharma, Paramount Textile, SK Trims and Singer BD. The top 10 losers were Silco Pharma, Zeal Bangla Sugar, Fareast Finance, Northern Jute, AIBL First Islami Mutual Fund, Ring Shine, Evince Textile, Coppertech Industries, Miracle Industries and Stylecraft.
On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red from the winning streak of previous day.
CSCX and CASPI declined by 31.78 points and 55.50 points to stand at 8139.48 points and 13424.13 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 7,743,342 shares and mutual fund of 238 companies were traded, of which 56 issues advanced while 164 declined and 18 issues remained unchanged.


