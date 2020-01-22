Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Country To Have 329 More Polytechnic Institutes

ECNEC approves 8 projects involving Tk 22,946cr

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over ECNEC meeting at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : pid

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 8 development projects for Tk 22,946 crore including a massive project for setting up 329 polytechnic institutes to spread technical education in the country.
The weekly ECNEC meeting was presided over by ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held at ECNEC conference hall at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city. Planning Minister MA Mannan later briefed reporters on the meeting.
Of the approved eight projects, six are new while two others are revised projects.
Planning Minister said establishment of 329 technical school and colleges at upazila level (2nd phase) is a "star project" of the government since it wants to make the country's youths technically skilled.
Mannan said that various technical trainings is very much necessary to groom the youths to face challenges in the job market at home and abroad. They are the major source of revenue to boost the country's development.
The Planning Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the concerned authorities to impart proper training to teachers of technical schools to train the youth in high skill jobs.
The Premier has directed the authorities concerned to undertake a 'crash program' for intensive training of new generation teachers for creating a technical generation of youths. It should be implemented even by sending teachers abroad.
The Directorate of Technical Education will implement the project of setting up 329 technical schools and colleges by December 2024 in a bid to create employment opportunities and skilled Human Resources.
Besides, SSC (vocational) and HSC (vocational) courses would be launched in those new technical school and colleges. Stipend will be given to meritorious students. Four trade and four short-term para trade courses would also be introduced.


