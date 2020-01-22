Bird fair at JU on Jan 24

The Bird Fair-2020 will be held on Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Friday with a view to creating awareness of wildlife conservation.

JU Zoology department in association with Wild Life Rescue Centre (WLRC), Bangladesh Bird Club, Prokriti O Jibon Foundation, Aronnyok Foundation, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Bangladesh Zoological Society will organise the fair on the Zahir Raihan auditorium premises, according to a press release of bird fair organising committee.

The daylong fair will feature inaugural session, bird identification competition, bird watching through telescope, decoration of stalls, bird painting competition for children and award giving ceremony, added the release.