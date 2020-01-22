Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
City News

BGB-BSF agree to solve border issues

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Jan 21: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in a meeting on Tuesday agreed to solve all border issues through flag meetings.
The meeting between 53 battalion of BGB and 78 battalion of BSF was held at Shingnagar frontier in Chapainawabganj district.
The 20-member Bangladesh team was led by commanding officer of 53 battalion Lieutenant Colonel Md Mahbubur Rahman Khan and the 18-member Indian team was led by the commandant of 78 battalion Shree Bijoy Kumar Shing.
The meeting started at 11:30am and continued till 1:30pm.
During the meeting, they discussed different border issues including stoppage of border killings, inter-border crimes, illegal border crossing and drug smuggling.    -BSS


