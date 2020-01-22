Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:51 PM
e-passport a milestone for Dhaka-Berlin cooperation: Germany

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Germany has said the introduction of e-Passport and Automated Border Control Management is a "milestone" for the cooperation between Bangladesh and Germany, being equally important with regard to business as well as security.
"This achievement can be seen as part of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision for modernising the country," said the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany here welcoming this new development and congratulating Bangladesh on its achievement.
Electronic passport or e-Passport will formally be introduced in the country on Wednesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the e-Passport service and automated border control management at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).
The Embassy said it places Bangladesh into the top of the elite group of countries with the most remarkable and temper-proof e-Passport systems.
It offers Bangladesh's citizens convenience and security for international travels. At the same time, it contributes to national security, according to the Embassy.
"Germany has proven that it stands ready to support Bangladesh in this vision. German enterprises are willing to further engage in additional business and cooperation activities in Bangladesh providing the most advanced technology and highest quality," it said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

