Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran presented his credentials to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Two other envoys who presented their credentials on the same day were Lineo Irene Molise-Mabusela, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho, and Arturo Luis Fabrega Alvarez, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, according to Press Information Bureau of India. -UNB