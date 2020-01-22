Abul Hasan gets Bijoy award-2019

Principal of Chattogram College Md. Abul Hasan has been given "Mohan BijoySmriti Sammanona-2019" by the United Movement for Human Rights.

In a function presided over by Sirajul Mustafa, Regional Head of People's Insurance Limited on the 30th December 2019, Principal Md.

Abul Hasan was honored with a crest by the chief guest Ex. VC of Chittagong University Dr. Ifthekar Uddin Chowdhury.

It is to be mentioned that Principal Md. Abul Hasan has already received Dr. Mohammad Shahidullah Award, Nawab Sirajuddullah Award, and Principal Rowshan Akter Hanif Award in 2018.

He was also adjudged the best principal of Chittagong District in the year 2019 while he was working as Principal of Chittagong College, Chittagong.



