Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:51 PM
A school for special children sets an example

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

JASHORE, Jan 21: A school built with a personal initiative at remote Raghurampur village in Jhikargachha upazila is doing a wonderful job as it is working to groom children with special needs with education and improve the quality of their lives.
Abdul Alim and his siblings established 'Babar Ali Sarder School' for children with disability and autism after their father's name with only 10 students in 2004.
The school, which now has about 400 students, has drawn the attention of many for its contributions towards helping special children to grow well but failed to pursue the authorities to provide it some support or enlist it under Monthly Pay Order (MPO).
Talking to this correspondent, school managing committee president Abdul Alim said a tin-roofed school-house was set up in 2004 on 33 decimals of land owned by his wife.
He started collecting children with special needs growing in their families amid negligence from the upazila and nearby areas.
"In its journey, the school has passed a long way. Now, 18 teachers are providing voluntary services for the mental and physical development of the children alongside conducting regular academic activities in nine rooms of a one-storey building," Alim said. He also said the school is providing books, papers and snacks to the children.
Towhiduzzaman, headmaster of the school, said that these children are learning sports and getting involved in cultural activities alongside general education at the school.
"The exciting thing is that two of our students joined Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi 2019 and won medals," he said.
Shahida Khatun, born without legs, completed her Honors and Master's degrees from Jashore Michael Madhusudhan College, and later joined the institution as its teacher.    -UNB


