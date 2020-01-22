Umme Salma Akter, mother-in-law of the National University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, died of kidney failure on Tuesday. She was 72.

Salma Akter breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Dhaka at 10:30pm on Tuesday night.

She left her husband, a son, a daughter and well-wisher to mourn her death. Her namaz-e-janaza will be held at family graveyard in Cumilla today (Wednesday).

NU Pro-VC expressed his profound shock and sorrow at the death and prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul.


























