Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:51 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home News

Obituary

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
City Desk

Umme Salma Akter, mother-in-law of the National University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, died of kidney failure on Tuesday. She was 72.
Salma Akter breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Dhaka at 10:30pm on Tuesday night.
She left her husband, a son, a daughter and well-wisher to mourn her death. Her namaz-e-janaza will be held at family graveyard in Cumilla today (Wednesday).
 NU Pro-VC expressed his profound shock and sorrow at the death and prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Weeklong training program on 'Veterinary Anesthesia and Soft Tissue Surgery'
Abul Hasan gets Bijoy award-2019
A school for special children sets an example
Obituary
EUGSC annual sports competition
Premier University VC inaugurates the university's 19th founding anniversary celebration
Chowdhury Hasan Mahmud Hasni distributes warm clothes destitute people of Dewanbazar
Explainer: The new life of Prince Harry and Meghan after split from royal family


Latest News
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
BCL's ward-level bodies to support AL candidates
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft