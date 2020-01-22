EUGSC annual sports competition

The Annual Sports Competition and Prize Distribution ceremony was held at Engineering University Girls School and College (EUGSC) of Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology(BUET) campus on Thursday (16 January 2020) at the university playground.

The competition was started at 8:30am and ended at 4:00pm. A total of 36 events were held in the competition.

Prof. Dr. Saiful Islam, Honourable Vice-Chancellor of BUET distributed prizes among the winners as Chief Guest of the program.

The Chief Guest said that a healthy mind develops in a healthy body. Therefore, in addition to education, sports and cultural events urged the students to be as much as possible.









