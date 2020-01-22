Russia strikes kill 12 civilians

BEIRUT, Jan 21: Russian air strikes killed 12 civilians Tuesday in northwestern Syria, as renewed violence tightened the noose around the country's last major opposition bastion and deepened an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Two of the victims were killed in a southern area of Idlib province while the other 10 died in a western region of neighbouring Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The raids on Aleppo province killed eight members of the same family who were sheltering in a house, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Six children were among those killed in the raid on the village of Kfar Taal, where three girls had already died a day earlier in strikes, according to the Britain-based monitor. -AFP