Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:51 PM
Protester killed in Iraq unrest

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

BAGHDAD, Jan 21: Iraqi police fought running street battles with anti-government demonstrators on Tuesday, firing tear and rubber bullets to try to disperse stone-throwing youths pressing for an overhaul of a political system they see as deeply corrupt.
One protester was killed in Baghdad while another succumbed to a bullet wound sustained on Monday in Baquba city, medical sources said, adding at least 50 demonstrators were wounded.
Violent clashes erupted for a third straight day in Baghdad's Tayaran Square and in other southern cities including Basra and the holy Shi'ite cities of Kerbala and Najaf, with protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.
"Our protests is peaceful. We call for the resignation of the government and an independent prime minister who does not belong to any party," said a hooded protester in Baghdad, who declined to give his name.    -REUTERS


