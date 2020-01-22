Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
8 Indian tourists die in Nepal

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020

KATHMANDU, Jan 21: Eight Indian tourists including four children died of suspected suffocation in a hotel in Nepal on Tuesday, police said, after trying to keep warm by using a gas heater during the night.
The victims were staying in Daman, a hill resort south of Kathmandu which is known for its panoramic views of the Himalayas.
"They had lit a gas heater to keep the room warm and probably suffocated," police official Hobindra Bogati told Reuters. Seven other tourists in the group were unharmed.
Tourism is a major source of revenue for Nepal's economy, providing hundreds of thousands of jobs. Last year just over 1 million tourists visited the country, of which the biggest contingent - around a tenth - came from India.    -REUTERS


