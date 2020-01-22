Prince Harry starts new life with Meghan in Canada





Harry, 35, landed at Vancouver International Airport on a British Airways flight from London Heathrow shortly after 7:00 pm on Monday (0300 GMT Tuesday).

He then took a connecting flight to Victoria on Vancouver Island, where he and Meghan have temporarily set up a home from home, having spent six weeks on the Pacific west coast over Christmas with their baby son Archie.

British newspapers published pictures of Harry, escorted by security, descending from the plane wearing a beanie hat and jeans with a bag slung over his shoulder.

Meghan, 38, was earlier spotted with Archie taking their dogs for a walk in the neighbourhood.

According to local reports, the couple are looking to buy a beachside house in Vancouver, or possibly in Toronto, where US former television actress Meghan spent several years while acting in the legal drama series "Suits".

Like Britain, Canada is a Commonwealth realm, meaning Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the head of state.

Harry and Meghan are bowing out entirely from representing the monarchy, in a crisis that has shaken the centuries-old institution.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex openly said they have struggled in the spotlight since their wedding in May 2018, and were seeking to step back as frontline royals.

Harry said Sunday that they did not want to quit their royal duties but reluctantly accepted there was "no other option". -AFP





























