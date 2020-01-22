Mamata to bring anti-CAA law in state assembly on Jan 27



Protesters shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration against India's new citizenship law invoked by Modi govt, in Kolkata on January 21. photo : AFP

Reports on Tuesday said that a special session of the West Bengal assembly will be convened on January 27 during which the anti-CAA resolution will be adopted around 2 pm. TMC supremo has urged all political parties to support the anti-CAA resolution.

The development comes on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre won't take back the citizenship law however hard the opposition might protest.

Addressing a pro-CAA rally at Lucknow, the Home Minister challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and others to hold an open debate with him on the new legislation.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is one of the worst critics of the Narendra Modi government and its policies, had earlier indicated that her government will bring a resolution against the CAA soon. She even asked the northeastern states, including those ruled by the BJP, to boycott CAA and NPR.

Banerjee, who has been protesting against the CAA, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens, alleged that NPR is linked to the CAA.

"Before taking a decision, know the law. The NPR is a dangerous game and it is totally related to the NRC and the CAA. Pass a resolution everywhere to withdraw it," she said in Siliguri on Monday. -ZEE MEDIA



















