Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:50 PM
Anti-establishment Thai party survives first dissolution bid

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

BANGKOK, Jan 21: A stridently anti-military Thai party survived a first legal attempt to disband it Tuesday over alleged sedition -- including links to the Illuminati, a secret group conspiracy theorists say is seeking global domination.
The Constitutional Court ruled Future Forward -- a pro-democracy party which vehemently opposes the army-aligned establishment -- had not shown any intent to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.
Dismissing the charge, a judge on the nine-member bench said there was no sign key executives and the party "had taken actions against the constitutional monarchy".
The ruling sparked jubilation at party headquarters, with supporters cheering "long live democracy" and "hell to dictatorship".    -AFP


