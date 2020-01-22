Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:50 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home Foreign News

Trump rejects climate ‘prophets of doom’ as Thunberg warns Davos

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

DAVOS, Jan 21: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday assailed environmental "prophets of doom", delivering an uncompromising message in Davos after Swedish teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg slammed government inaction on the climate crisis.
Thunberg was in the audience in the Swiss Alps to hear a typically bullish speech by Trump, delivered just before the start of his Senate impeachment trial in Washington.
The 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) got under way in the ski resort with an avowed focus on climate change but with starkly different visions over global warming laid bare.
"We must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse," said Trump, growling that "they want to see us do badly".
He claimed that "alarmists" had been wrong on previous occasions by predicting population crisis, mass starvation and the end of oil.
Trump branded those warning of out-of-control global warming and other environmental disasters "the heirs of yesterday's foolish fortune tellers".
Trump told reporters later that his Davos trip was devoted to meeting "the most important people in the world and we're bringing back tremendous business".
"The other's just a hoax," he said of the "disgraceful" impeachment trial.
Before Trump's appearance, Thunberg underlined the message that has inspired millions around the world, saying "basically nothing has been done" to fight climate change.
"It will require much more than this. This is just the very beginning," the 17-year-old said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia strikes kill 12 civilians
Protester killed in Iraq unrest
8 Indian tourists die in Nepal
BBC boss Tony Hall to quit over financing model with UK govt
New IS leader identified as Abdul Rahman
Prince Harry starts new life with Meghan in Canada
CAA will stay: Amit Shah’s firm message amid protests
Mamata to bring anti-CAA law in state assembly on Jan 27


Latest News
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
BCL's ward-level bodies to support AL candidates
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft