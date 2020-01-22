Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:50 PM
latest HC bans displaying laminated posters        3 construction workers electrocuted       
Home Observer TeCH

Primo S7 launched with Tk 1k discount

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Tech Desk

Primo S7 launched with Tk 1k discount

Primo S7 launched with Tk 1k discount

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has launched a fresh version of 'Primo S7' with upgraded 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Priced at 15,566 BDT, customers who buy the smartphone from Walton pavilion at Dhaka International Trade Fair will get discount of 1000 BDT.
Asifur Rahman Khan, Chief of Walton Cellular Phone sales department, said: Earlier the phone was released with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM which received overwhelming response from customers.
Runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it sports a 64 bit 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, Power VR Rogue GE8320 GPU, up to 256 GB expandable memory with 3900 mAh battery. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Primo S7 launched with Tk 1k discount
Huawei gets best pavilion award
Grand opening of 'AEIOU'
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
China telecom celebrates 5G’s ability for state surveillance
Employee to Digital Entrepreneur
Best new products at CES 2020
CES 2020: Car tech innovations


Latest News
Ex-minister’s son attempts ‘suicide’
Democracy Index: Bangladesh climbs 8 notches up
Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone
Applications Day in city for study abroad
Woman strangulated to death
e-Passport to brighten Bangladesh image: PM Hasina
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
15 hurt in Barguna JCD factional clash
BGMEA building demolition work begins
BCL's ward-level bodies to support AL candidates
Most Read News
Curtain falls on 18th Dhaka Int'l Film Festival
Freshers are going to get diversified at CUET
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
'Drug peddler' killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
PM for exploring avenues for Bangladesh-Kosovo cooperation
20 hurt in IU BCL factional clash
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing
Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges
Two new dengue patients detected in 24hr: DGHS
Tabith hurts in attack while electioneering
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft