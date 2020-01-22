Primo S7 launched with Tk 1k discount



Runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it sports a 64 bit 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, Power VR Rogue GE8320 GPU, up to 256 GB expandable memory with 3900 mAh battery. Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has launched a fresh version of 'Primo S7' with upgraded 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Priced at 15,566 BDT, customers who buy the smartphone from Walton pavilion at Dhaka International Trade Fair will get discount of 1000 BDT.Asifur Rahman Khan, Chief of Walton Cellular Phone sales department, said: Earlier the phone was released with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM which received overwhelming response from customers.Runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it sports a 64 bit 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, Power VR Rogue GE8320 GPU, up to 256 GB expandable memory with 3900 mAh battery.