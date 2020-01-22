Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:50 PM
Huawei gets best pavilion award

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Tech Desk

Huawei receives 'Best Pavilion' award in 'Digital Bangladesh Mela 2020', arranged for the first time in the country. The award is given to Huawei for its contribution to make the fair successful by grabbing majority visitors through offering 5G experience, Real time VR testing, Humanoid Robot show, 5G smartphone experience & many more exciting facilities for free.
Mr. Zhang Zhengjun, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, received the prize from the honorable Post & Telecommunications Minister Mr. Mustafa Jabbar yesterday evening in the closing ceremony, held at Bangabandhu International Conference center in Dhaka. Honorable Finance Minister Mr. A H M Mustafa Kamal & other high officials of the ministry of Post & Telecommunications & Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd. were present there.  
Huawei, the titanium sponsor of the fair, demonstrated 5G in the 'Digital Bangladesh Mela 2020' where the people Bangladesh had got the chance to experience 5G for the first time in the country. They had experienced the gigabit-level speed testing of 5G for free at Huawei's own pavilion and Dhaka experienced 1.6 GBps data speed with Huawei 5G.
There was another exciting play-zone where visitors had experienced real-time virtual reality (VR) test through 5G technology. As soon as the visitors putted on the 5G VR, they had found themselves skiing on the snow. Huawei's 5G mobile phones were also available in the pavilion. The visitors got the chance to experience Huawei 5G smartphones and purchase the existing mobile phones during this three-day digital fair.


