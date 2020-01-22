

Grand opening of 'AEIOU'

AEIOU inauguration ceremony was held at the Gulshan Club in Lamda Hall, Dhaka. CEM UPVC Limited was established as the sister concern of Chittagong Electric Manufacturing Company Limited in the year 2014. The company was established to produce high quality advanced UPVC products. The AEIOU brand will market elite and advanced UPVC solutions. The theme for AEIOU is "Neighbor's Envy, Owners pride". AEIOU hopes to market many more products in future.The program was adorned by Chairman Aisha Farha Chowdhury, Managing Director Mr. Fahim Ahmed Faruk Chowdhury, Director Mahbub Sobhan Jalal Tanvir, Head of Operations Shamit Mahbub Shahabuddin, along with top officials of the company.