New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020, 4:49 PM
Technology

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Mehedey Hasan

A group of Bangladeshi students have developed a digital carpooling platform - HOP IN - to facilitate ride-sharing service for students and middle-class jobholders.
HOP IN is an app-based car-sharing service where students get to Share-A-Car with university mates traveling in the same direction. In this service, a car is shared by four people.
The platform is determined to ensure 'maximum safety' for female passengers in the newly introduced carpooling service in Dhaka, service developer mentioned in a statement. For ensuring 'Road Safety For Women' there are separate cars for males and females. Also, the drivers are well trained to face any kind of unpredictable situation. HOP IN operates under the tagline "Safer Rides Everyday" to ensure safe and affordable rides for everyone.
Ridwan Hossain, CEO of HOP IN, said the platform is now operating in two routes and has served over six hundred students and gained 120 loyal customers within its two months of operation. "Within the next month, corporate jobholders will be able to use HOP IN for their daily commuting service. Eventually, the service will cover the whole capital city as new routes will be introduced very soon'', added Ridwan explaining the future planning of the service.
"Current ride-sharing services are very expensive in Bangladesh especially for students and corporate jobholders. Moreover, the hassle of local buses and time consumption in different stops are unbearable for many people who have a high value of time. To minimize these problems, HOP IN is introduced to provide premium service within affordability", said Ibrahim Khalil, COO of HOP IN.
The HOP IN team is a flock of young birds including Chief Executive Ridwan Hossain who co-founded the platform as a brainchild along with Chief Operating Officer Ibrahim Khalil, Chief Administrative Officer Nafisa Alam, and Chief Technical Officer Azizul Hakim Sourov.









