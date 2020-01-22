Video
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Employee to Digital Entrepreneur

A conversation with Hemi Hossain who is the Managing Director, Careers hub Bangladesh.

Published : Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sk Mashrur Ishrak

How would you like to have a guide that teaches us all the tricks of the trade of becoming a digital entrepreneur?
How about learning to ask yourself the right questions, get into the right frame of mind that can help you to not only get the financial freedom but also the freedom of time that allows you to spend more time doing what you love to do? How about learning the techniques that can help you turn your passion into a business that can help you to generate 10 times what you are earning? If you are interested in all these or want to know how to dust yourself up from failures and start your life from nothing and become a success story, get a copy of Hemi Hossain's 'Fire Your Boss: Transition from Employee to Digital Entrepreneur'.
How you established your name in the field of Digital Marketing?
Digital marketing is one of the unique platforms. Here we offer not only training to become a digital entrepreneurs but also works as a consultancy firm. Over the years, we have helped many companies to make an overhaul of their digital strategies and leading them to become successful digital entrepreneurial ventures. All these have been my brainchild, that have created a single platform to provide education as Digital Entrepreneurs as well as Diploma and Certificate courses to individuals on Digital marketing.
Being a Bangladeshi give some advice to the young entrepreneur?
Here 'Fire Your Boss: Transition from Employee to Digital Entrepreneur' can solve many issues of everyone's life, be it a business-related problem, personal, family or community. We provide the strategy and tricks that you would need to become a successful entrepreneur and the importance of being a digital entrepreneur in this day and age. If you think that you can't achieve your goals, think again. Being young entrepreneur with limited knowledge of anything you can become a successful entrepreneur just follow some strategy and techniques finally do work whatever you want to achieve in your life.


« PreviousNext »

