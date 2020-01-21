EC Mahbub urges executive magistrates to make activities visible













He alleged that activities of executive magistrates deployed to monitor the violation of election code of conduct in Dhaka city polls were not visible.

He also reiterated his call to the commission to issue a specific circular stating that lawmakers and ministers will not be able to take part in any election-related activities during the upcoming Dhaka city corporations' polls.

"The lack of faith in the commission cannot be addressed if it does not take immediate measures against violations of the electoral code of conduct," Talukdar said in an unofficial note to the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioner on Sunday.

