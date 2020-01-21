Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:35 AM
Polls Code Violations

EC Mahbub urges executive magistrates to make activities visible

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar on Monday urged executive magistrates to take bold steps against the violation of electoral code of conduct during the campaigning of the Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls.




He alleged that activities of executive magistrates deployed to monitor the violation of election code of conduct in Dhaka city polls were not visible.
He also reiterated his call to the commission to issue a specific circular stating that lawmakers and ministers will not be able to take part in any election-related activities during the upcoming Dhaka city corporations' polls.
"The lack of faith in the commission cannot be addressed if it does not take immediate measures against violations of the electoral code of conduct," Talukdar said in an unofficial note to the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioner on Sunday.
He also said Dhaka North City Corporation's advertisement on its success to control mosquitoes published in media is nothing but election campaign for DNCC's Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul Islam.



« PreviousNext »

