Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:35 AM
Home Front Page

Myanmar  finds no ‘genocide’ against Rohingyas

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

YANGON, Jan 20: A government-appointed panel established in Myanmar to probe allegations of abuses in Rakhine state in 2017 that drew global outrage said on Monday they had found no evidence of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine state during weeks of brutal violence, during which
the United Nations says gang rapes and mass killings were carried out with "genocidal intent". Hundreds of villages were burned to the ground and later razed and scraped.
The commission of inquiry said there were "reasonable grounds" to conclude members of the security forces among "multiple actors" were responsible for possible war crimes and serious human rights violations during a military-led crackdown against the group in 2017.  These included the "killing of innocent villagers and destruction of their homes", it said.
But in its statement, issued to mark the finalization of a full report based on interviews with villagers and members of the security forces, the panel blamed Rohingya militants for attacking 30 police posts and "provoking" the crackdown and described the situation as an "internal armed conflict".
"The ICOE has not found any evidence suggesting that these killings or acts of displacement were committed pursuant to an intent or plan to destroy the Muslim or any other community in northern Rakhine State," the panel's statement read.
"There is insufficient evidence to argue, much less conclude, that the crimes committed were undertaken with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, or with any other requisite mental state for the international crime of genocide."
The statement said the panel had submitted the report to the government but it did not say whether it would be made public. In Bangladesh, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who fled Myanmar have taken refuge, a Rohingya leader, Dil Mohammed, described the report as a whitewash.
"We have been persecuted for decades. So many of our people were killed, our women were raped, our children were thrown into fire and our homes were torched. If it is not genocide, what is it?" he said.
-REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BJP picks Nadda to replace Amit Shah as its president as challenges mount
Myanmar  finds no ‘genocide’ against Rohingyas
China struggles in new diplomatic role, trying to return Rohingyas to Myanmar
Diplomats to observe city polls: US envoy
10 Huji men to die for killing 5 in  CPB rally
No quota for grade 8 to upward posts also
Local entrepreneurs say left out of power sector business
Four to die for killing schoolboy


Latest News
Govt has no dispute with Prothom Alo: Quader
Japan ready to help Bangladesh solve Rohingya crisis, envoy tells PM
People urgently fleeing climate crisis cannot be sent home: UN
World's 22 richest men have more than all women in Africa: Oxfam
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club
President’s photo taken for e-passport
Four to die for killing schoolboy in city
Ex-Bogura MP Mannan laid to rest
Myanmar appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
Raise awareness against drugs, militancy
Most Read News
Shaheed Asad Day today
Prothom Alo Editor secures bail
CPB bomb blast case: 10 to die
Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
No trade action on India after palm oil boycott: Mahathir
Alphabet becomes 4th US firm to hit $1 trillion mark
Magura AL leader Tanzel Hossain dies
PM Hasina pays tributes to ex-Bogura MP Mannan
5 to die in Laldighi massacre case
Resilience to cold waves
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft