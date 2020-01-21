Diplomats to observe city polls: US envoy





"USA wants to see that the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations will be 'festive, free, credible and participatory' ones," the US Ambassador said while talking to journalists after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda at the EC Secretariat yesterday.

He said it is also encouraging to hear that people on both sides of the political spectrum are looking at each other as worthy candidates and whoever win will be the leaders of Dhaka.

"We (US) hope that the elections to two Dhaka city corporations will be 'festive, free, credible and participatory' ones," Miller said adding that the election turnout in Bangladesh is often found much higher than the United States.

Elections to both the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will be held on February 1.

He said the important thing is that folks go out and vote whatever candidates they choose to vote for. He encouraged voters to cast their votes as per choice.

Brig Gen (Retd) Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury was with the CEC at the meeting.

Encouraging all voters to participate in the process, the US envoy said it is not an easy process but a "vitally important" one.

He laid emphasis on allowing voters who want to cast their votes are allowed to do so. The US Ambassador said the officials explained to him about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the February-1 city corporations' polls.

On December 22 last, the CEC announced the election schedule for the polls fixing January 30 as the voting date but the date was rescheduled for February 1 as January 30 coincided with Saraswati Puja.



















