10 Huji men to die for killing 5 in  CPB rally





The ten death row convicts are Mufti Mainuddin Sheikh, Arif Hassan Sumon, Maulana Sabbir Ahmed, Maulana Shawkat Osman, Mufti Abdul Hai, Shafiqur Rahman, Jahangir Alam Badar, Md Nur Islam, Mohibul Muttakin and Anisul Mursalin.

Among the convicts all are absconding except Mainuddin, Arif, Sabbir and Shawkat.

The court also acquitted two accused-Md Moshiur Rahman and Rafiqul Alam Miraj-as the charges against them were not proven. The court fined each convict Tk 20,000.

Judge Md Robiul Alam of the Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka delivered the verdict on Monday morning. The judge read out the significant parts of 104 page judgement copy.

The judgement was delivered on the day of 19th anniversary of CPB rally bomb attack.

On December 1 last year, the court fixed the judgement date after conclusion of arguments of both-prosecution and defence-sides.

On January 20 in 2001, a powerful bomb was exploded by suspected militants at the CPB's rally at Paltan Maidan in the capital.

Five people were killed and 50 others were wounded in the grisly bomb attack.

Later, the then CPB President Monzurul Ahsan Khan filed a case with Paltan Police Station, accusing unknown people in connection with the incident.

During BNP Jamaat government, police submitted the final report in 2003 in the sensational case as the police did not find any evidence.

However, on January 27 in 2005, in a dramatic turn of events, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court asked the authorities to further investigate the matter following a petition for a fresh probe into the case.

Nine and a half years after the attack, the participation of Huji members in the bomb blast re-emerged when Mufti Mainuddin Khwaja alias Abu Jandal had shouldered responsibility in a judicial confessional statement.

In his statement, Abu Jandal said the Huji men had carried out the bomb attack on the CPB rally where five people were killed. While escaping, the attackers detonated another bomb on Bangabandhu Avenue in Gulistan that had killed three people including two street-vendors.

Eventually, CID Inspector Mrinal Kanti Saha, also the investigation officer, submitted two charge sheets to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka, on November 27 in 2013.

One was filed for killing five people and injuring 25 others while another under the Explosive Substances Act.

The court framed charges against 13 accused on September 4 in 2014.

38 out of 106 prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

Of the 13 accused, Huji chief Mufti Hannan was executed in the case for grenade attacks on British High Commissioner in Sylhet.

Among the rest 12 accused Mufti Mainuddin Sheikh, Arif Hassan Sumon, Maulana Sabbir Ahmed, Maulana Shawkat Osman are now behind bars. Accused Mufti Abdul Hai, Shafiqur Rahman, Jahangir Alam Badar, Md Nur Islam, Mohibul Mustakin, Anisur Rahman, Md Moshiur Rahman and Rafiqul Alam Miraj have been absconding since the incident.

In August 21 grenade attack case life term convicts Mainuddin Sheikh, Arif Hassan Sumon, Sabbir Ahmed and Shawkat Osman are in jail custody.

According to the charge sheet, the accused carried out the attacks on the pretext that the CPB members were "atheists."

Dhaka Metropolitan sessions court Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu in an instant reaction told this correspondent that the motive of the attack was to destroy the economy of the country. The militants targeted to destroy the Awami League and CPB. The PP was satisfied with the judgement.

Expressing dissatisfaction defence lawyer Adv Faruk Ahmed said he would move the higher court against the lower court judgement.



















Ten members of the banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (Huji) were sentenced to death by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed over a bomb blast at a CPB rally in the city in 2001.The ten death row convicts are Mufti Mainuddin Sheikh, Arif Hassan Sumon, Maulana Sabbir Ahmed, Maulana Shawkat Osman, Mufti Abdul Hai, Shafiqur Rahman, Jahangir Alam Badar, Md Nur Islam, Mohibul Muttakin and Anisul Mursalin.Among the convicts all are absconding except Mainuddin, Arif, Sabbir and Shawkat.The court also acquitted two accused-Md Moshiur Rahman and Rafiqul Alam Miraj-as the charges against them were not proven. The court fined each convict Tk 20,000.Judge Md Robiul Alam of the Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka delivered the verdict on Monday morning. The judge read out the significant parts of 104 page judgement copy.The judgement was delivered on the day of 19th anniversary of CPB rally bomb attack.On December 1 last year, the court fixed the judgement date after conclusion of arguments of both-prosecution and defence-sides.On January 20 in 2001, a powerful bomb was exploded by suspected militants at the CPB's rally at Paltan Maidan in the capital.Five people were killed and 50 others were wounded in the grisly bomb attack.Later, the then CPB President Monzurul Ahsan Khan filed a case with Paltan Police Station, accusing unknown people in connection with the incident.During BNP Jamaat government, police submitted the final report in 2003 in the sensational case as the police did not find any evidence.However, on January 27 in 2005, in a dramatic turn of events, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court asked the authorities to further investigate the matter following a petition for a fresh probe into the case.Nine and a half years after the attack, the participation of Huji members in the bomb blast re-emerged when Mufti Mainuddin Khwaja alias Abu Jandal had shouldered responsibility in a judicial confessional statement.In his statement, Abu Jandal said the Huji men had carried out the bomb attack on the CPB rally where five people were killed. While escaping, the attackers detonated another bomb on Bangabandhu Avenue in Gulistan that had killed three people including two street-vendors.Eventually, CID Inspector Mrinal Kanti Saha, also the investigation officer, submitted two charge sheets to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka, on November 27 in 2013.One was filed for killing five people and injuring 25 others while another under the Explosive Substances Act.The court framed charges against 13 accused on September 4 in 2014.38 out of 106 prosecution witnesses testified before the court.Of the 13 accused, Huji chief Mufti Hannan was executed in the case for grenade attacks on British High Commissioner in Sylhet.Among the rest 12 accused Mufti Mainuddin Sheikh, Arif Hassan Sumon, Maulana Sabbir Ahmed, Maulana Shawkat Osman are now behind bars. Accused Mufti Abdul Hai, Shafiqur Rahman, Jahangir Alam Badar, Md Nur Islam, Mohibul Mustakin, Anisur Rahman, Md Moshiur Rahman and Rafiqul Alam Miraj have been absconding since the incident.In August 21 grenade attack case life term convicts Mainuddin Sheikh, Arif Hassan Sumon, Sabbir Ahmed and Shawkat Osman are in jail custody.According to the charge sheet, the accused carried out the attacks on the pretext that the CPB members were "atheists."Dhaka Metropolitan sessions court Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu in an instant reaction told this correspondent that the motive of the attack was to destroy the economy of the country. The militants targeted to destroy the Awami League and CPB. The PP was satisfied with the judgement.Expressing dissatisfaction defence lawyer Adv Faruk Ahmed said he would move the higher court against the lower court judgement.