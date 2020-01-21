No quota for grade 8 to upward posts also





To remove the quota for the non-cadre posts, a proposal of the Public Administration Ministry was given approval in the regular Cabinet meeting held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office.

According to the Cabinet decision, the non-cadre officials of grade 8 to upwards post will now be recruited based on the merit through the examinations would be conducted under the Bangladesh

Public Service Commission (BPSC).

A circular will be issued soon postponing the previous decision of recruiting the non-cadre officers under the quota, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after the meeting at a briefing held at the Secretariat.

At present there is no quota for recruiting the cadre and non-cadre officials in the posts of Class-I and Class-II.

He said that the proposal was placed before the Cabinet to clear the issue whether the non-cadre officials of grade 8 and upwards will be recruited following the previous quota system. The cabinet gave its consent to remove the quota like other posts.

The Cabinet on Monday also cleared the drafts of 'The Carriage of Air (Montreal Convention) Act, 2020,' raising compensation to Tk 1,17, 62, 334 from Tk 20, 37, 600 for one's death and injury caused by an air accident, 'Bangladesh Travel Agency (Registration and Controll) Act, 2019', 'Iodised Salt Act, 2019' and 'Chattogram Port Authority Act, 2019'.

Of the four laws, draft of 'The Carriage of Air (Montreal Convention) Act, 2020,' was given final approval while the rests three were cleared in principle, the Cabinet Secretary said.

Under the provisions of 'The Carriage of Air (Montreal Convention) Act, 2020', the families of the persons, who will die in air crash accidents, will get Tk 1.17 crore (equivalent to USD 1,38,544) as compensation.

Bangladesh is a signatory to the Montreal Convention which deals with the passengers' rights and compensation, but it was not transformed into any law in Bangladesh. Since Bangladesh has no law over the convention, the people of Bangladesh do not get benefits as prescribed in the Convention.

The persons, who will be injured in the accidents, will also get the same amount.

At present, the families of the deceased or injured persons get only Tk 20.37 lakh as compensation, he added.

Besides, the Cabinet also gave its nod to observe April 6 as National Sports Day and it would be included in the 'Kha' schedule of the Cabinet Division.



















