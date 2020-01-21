Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:35 AM
Home Front Page

No quota for grade 8 to upward posts also

Compensation for death in air accident to be raised

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to remove quota for recruiting non-cadre officials in the grade 8 to upward posts for direct recruitment like the grade 9 (Class-I) and grade 13 (Class-II) posts.
To remove the quota for the non-cadre posts, a proposal of the Public Administration Ministry was given approval in the regular Cabinet meeting held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office.
According to the Cabinet decision, the non-cadre officials of grade 8 to upwards post will now be recruited based on the merit through the examinations would be conducted under the Bangladesh
Public Service Commission (BPSC).
A circular will be issued soon postponing the previous decision of recruiting the non-cadre officers under the quota, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after the meeting at a briefing held at the Secretariat.
At present there is no quota for recruiting the cadre and non-cadre officials in the posts of Class-I and Class-II.
He said that the proposal was placed before the Cabinet to clear the issue whether the non-cadre officials of grade 8 and upwards will be recruited following the previous quota system. The cabinet gave its consent to remove the quota like other posts.
The Cabinet on Monday also cleared the drafts of 'The Carriage of Air (Montreal Convention) Act, 2020,' raising compensation to Tk 1,17, 62, 334 from Tk 20, 37, 600 for one's death and injury caused by an air accident, 'Bangladesh Travel Agency (Registration and Controll) Act, 2019', 'Iodised Salt Act, 2019' and 'Chattogram Port Authority Act, 2019'.
Of the four laws, draft of 'The Carriage of Air (Montreal Convention) Act, 2020,' was given final approval while the rests three were cleared in principle, the Cabinet Secretary said.
Under the provisions of 'The Carriage of Air (Montreal Convention) Act, 2020', the families of the persons, who will die in air crash accidents, will get Tk 1.17 crore (equivalent to USD 1,38,544) as compensation.
Bangladesh is a signatory to the Montreal Convention which deals with the passengers' rights and compensation, but it was not transformed into any law in Bangladesh. Since Bangladesh has no law over the convention, the people of Bangladesh do not get benefits as prescribed in the Convention.
The persons, who will be injured in the accidents, will also get the same amount.
At present, the families of the deceased or injured persons get only Tk 20.37 lakh as compensation, he added.
Besides, the Cabinet also gave its nod to observe April 6 as National Sports Day and it would be included in the 'Kha' schedule of the Cabinet Division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BJP picks Nadda to replace Amit Shah as its president as challenges mount
Myanmar  finds no ‘genocide’ against Rohingyas
China struggles in new diplomatic role, trying to return Rohingyas to Myanmar
Diplomats to observe city polls: US envoy
10 Huji men to die for killing 5 in  CPB rally
No quota for grade 8 to upward posts also
Local entrepreneurs say left out of power sector business
Four to die for killing schoolboy


Latest News
Govt has no dispute with Prothom Alo: Quader
Japan ready to help Bangladesh solve Rohingya crisis, envoy tells PM
People urgently fleeing climate crisis cannot be sent home: UN
World's 22 richest men have more than all women in Africa: Oxfam
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club
President’s photo taken for e-passport
Four to die for killing schoolboy in city
Ex-Bogura MP Mannan laid to rest
Myanmar appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
Raise awareness against drugs, militancy
Most Read News
Shaheed Asad Day today
Prothom Alo Editor secures bail
CPB bomb blast case: 10 to die
Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
No trade action on India after palm oil boycott: Mahathir
Alphabet becomes 4th US firm to hit $1 trillion mark
Magura AL leader Tanzel Hossain dies
PM Hasina pays tributes to ex-Bogura MP Mannan
5 to die in Laldighi massacre case
Resilience to cold waves
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft