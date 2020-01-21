Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Four to die for killing schoolboy

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced four people, including a couple, to death for killing a schoolboy in the capital's Kamrangirchar in 2012.
Judge Md Nazrul Islam of the Seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions judge's Court delivered the judgment.
The death row convicts are Altaf Hossain, his wife Farida, Jamir Ali, and Shahjahan.
Of the convicts, Jamir Ali is still at large.
According to the case
statement, Kawser, an eighth-grader of Kamrangirchar Chayan Academy, was abducted by the accused on May 16, 2012, for ransom. The abductors later took the money but killed the boy and buried the body.
Police on August 15, 2012, arrested Jamir. Following the information provided by Jamir, police detained the three other accused. Kawser's body was exhumed on August 18 and his family identified the body.


