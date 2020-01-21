Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:34 AM
Huji wanted to destroy AL, Judge observes

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Court Correspondent

After the pronouncement, Judge Robiul Alam observed that the accused are members of Huji and their speculation is that the people of CPB are infidels, non believers and enemies of Islam and would not obey Allah and His rule.
For this reason they attacked the rally to eliminate the CPB leaders.  Besides this they attacked with a view to overthrow the then ruling Awami League government and embarrass the ruling party.
The accused carried out
a series of bomb attacks with a view to destroy the independence and democracy in bangladesh forever.
In his observation the Judge said there are other pending cases against the accused in various courts in the country. They killed innocent people in series bomb blasts in different places. They are also accused in Ramna Batamul Bomb Blast case and  in the grenade  attack  on  Sheikh Hasina, on August 21.
The court opined that exemplary punishment is needed for the militants of Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (Huji) to protect the independence and uphold democracy in the country.
The Judge said Islam is a religion of peace. Almighty Allah did not give anyone the power to kill innocent people in the name of militancy or any party.
Referring to Verse 32  of Holly Quran , the judge said that if anyone killed a person not in retaliation of murder, or (and) to spread mischief in the land - it would be as if he killed all mankind, and if anyone saved a life, it would be as if he saved the life of all mankind.


