State companies allowed to deposit up to 50pc of surplus funds in pvt banks





The finance ministry's Financial Institutions Division issued a notice on Monday, saying the decision will help commercial banks lower lending rates to a single digit.

State-owned companies will receive a maximum interest rate of 6 per cent on deposits, according to the notice.

On the other hand, the companies will receive 5.5 per cent interest rate on deposits in state-owned banks.

The government made the decision as it aims to boost private investment and keep up the pace of economic growth, according to the statement.

They said the interest rates need to be single digit to invest, generate employment and maintain economic growth. In that context, the government has decided that term deposits can be kept at the commercial banks state-owned companies at a maximum interest rate of 5.5 percent and private commercial banks with a maximum interest of up to 6 percent of the total surplus money.

However, the institutions' future fund money, pension fund money and endowment fund money will be excluded.





















