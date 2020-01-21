Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:34 AM
Home Back Page

City waste collectors demand  permanent job, ID cards

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The waste pickers and domestic waste collectors of Dhaka city demanded permanent job under the two city corporations and identity (ID) cards for their safety to ensure a clean capital city on Monday.

They made the demand at a media campaign programme titled, 'Informal Waste Picker and Domestic Waste Collector's Health Protection and Life Security,' jointly organised by Jatrabari Waste Collection Labour Union, Jatrabari Domestic Waste Collector Labour Union and Grambangla Unnoyan Committee (GUC) at the National Press Club.
The community leaders of the waste pickers demanded that the two city corporations - Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) must give them job security and provide ID card for keeping Dhaka city clean.
Md Rustam Ali, President of Jatrabari Domestic Waster Collection Labour Union presided over the event while Advocacy Director of Grambangla Unnoyan Committee Md ABK Reza moderated.





President of Jatrabari Waste Collection Labour Union Rina Begum and Executive Director of Grambangla Unnoyan Committee Md AKM Maksud also spoke as main speakers.
Besides, Md Sharif Mia, President of Bangladesh Construction Workers Union (Jatrabari Thana Committee),General Secretary of Jatrabari Waste Collection Labour Union Moriyam Begum, Director (Development) of Grambangla Unnoyan Committee Md Khandakar Riyaz Hossain and Advocacy Officer Md A Azim Sikdar also spoke about the waste picker's health protection and life security.

Their other demands include regularization of job in the Waste Management Division of the city corporations, ensure safety equipment and training, providing gloves, boots and special spectacles, introduction of social safety programme and allocation of special budget for the waste pickers especially for the welfare of their children. 



