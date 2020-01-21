Results of pry teachers hiring tests in 14 dists stayed





The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Md Mahmud Hassan Talukdar passed the order following a writ petition filed by 46 persons challenging the legality of the results.

Lawyer Md Asad Uddin appeared for the petitioners while deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

The court also issued a rule asking why the published results should not be declared unlawful.

Secretary of the ministries of primary and mass education and director general of department of secondary and higher secondary and 14 education officer were made respondent.

Forty-six people in 14 district including Patuakhali, Madaripur, Sirajganj, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Noakhali, Jashore, Satkhira, Tangail, Barguna and Thakurgaon filed a writ petition challenging legality of the results.



















