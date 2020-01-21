Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:34 AM
53.66 lakh new voters set to be enrolled: EC

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh has got 53.66 lakh new voters after its 2018 general election, according to the draft updated electoral rolls revealed by the Election Commission on Monday.
The number of voters will stand at 10,96,06,187 (nearly 11 crore), including 5,53,25,292 men, 5,42,80,542 women and 353 transgender, once the updated voter list is finalised.
EC Additional Secretary Mokhlesur Rahman revealed the draft electoral rolls at a press conference at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city on Monday.     -UNB


