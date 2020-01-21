Attacks on cops in Dhaka, two Neo-JMB men held





The arrested personnel are Md Jamal Uddin Rafique and Md Anwar Hossain. Police arrested them from Shanir Akhra in the capital's Jatrabari around 9:30pm on Sunday.

Jamal, the 'mastermind' of the crude bomb attacks, is a former student of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, while Anwar is identified as a driver.

Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, disclosed the information at a press briefing at DMP Media Centre on Monday.

Law enforcers have so far arrested six people in connection with the attacks, police said.

Jamal and Anwar admitted that they are members of Neo JMB and also confessed to their involvement in the attacks, Monirul Islam said.

The four others militants arrested over the attacks are Md Mehedi Hasan Tanim, Farid Uddin Rumi, Abdullah Azmir and Mishuk Khan. They all confessed to their involvements in the attacks and named Jamal as the leader of the gang.

"Jamal admitted that he carried out the attacks on police at four places in Dhaka," Monirul said.

A team of Neo JMB led by Rafique carried out the attacks on police at Gulistan on April 29, Malibagh on May 26, Paltan intersection and Khamarbari on July 23 and at Science Laboratory intersection on August 8 last year, he added.





















