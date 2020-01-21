HC asks govt to frame guideline for traffic system in 30 days





The court asked the additional commissioner (traffic) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police to find out the reason behind the mismanagement in Dhaka traffic signal system and submit a report before this court in 30 days.

The court also sought a report within 30 days on the mismanagement in operating traffic signal system in Dhaka.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order and rule following a writ petition jointly filed by two Supreme Court lawyers.

Issuing a rule, the court asked the authorities to explain within four weeks why their failure and inaction to operate the traffic signal system in Dhaka and to remove the mismanagement should not be declared illegal.

SC lawyer Barrister Monoj Kumar Bhowmik and Advocate Sulaiman Hawlader Mintu filed the writ petition, seeking necessary order.

The Petitioner told in the writ petition that accidents and casualties are taking place in the capital due to ineffective traffic system and therefore, people's constitutional right to live is being violated.

























The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to frame a guideline within 30 days in order to operate traffic signal system properly in the capital.The court asked the additional commissioner (traffic) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police to find out the reason behind the mismanagement in Dhaka traffic signal system and submit a report before this court in 30 days.The court also sought a report within 30 days on the mismanagement in operating traffic signal system in Dhaka.The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order and rule following a writ petition jointly filed by two Supreme Court lawyers.Issuing a rule, the court asked the authorities to explain within four weeks why their failure and inaction to operate the traffic signal system in Dhaka and to remove the mismanagement should not be declared illegal.SC lawyer Barrister Monoj Kumar Bhowmik and Advocate Sulaiman Hawlader Mintu filed the writ petition, seeking necessary order.The Petitioner told in the writ petition that accidents and casualties are taking place in the capital due to ineffective traffic system and therefore, people's constitutional right to live is being violated.