Lower courts get 97 more assistant judges





The Law Ministry on Sunday issued a gazette notification in this regard, said a press release on Monday.

The appointments were made with the approval of the Supreme Court, said the notification.

The new judges have qualified in the 12th Bangladesh Judicial Service (BJS) examinations, the gazette notification said, adding that he Law Ministry directed the new judges to join their offices on January 28.

Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission recommended the appointment of 97 qualified candidates as assistant judge on July 1 this year.

The government has initiated the process of recruiting new judges in a bid to reduce existing backlog of cases as 31.27 lakh lawsuits remain pending with the lower courts across the country, according to law ministry sources.























