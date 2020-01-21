Prothom Alo editor gets ad-interim bail





According to the HC order, Matiur Rahman will have to surrender to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at the end of the bail period, where the magistrate court will consider his bail.

The HC also ordered the law enforcement agencies not to harass or arrest Matiur and five others, including Associate Editor of the daily Anisul Haque, until submission of further police report.

The bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq granted the bail following the hearing of anticipatory bail petition by six people, including Matiur Rahman..

Four others are Prothom Alo Head of Event and Activation Kabir Bakul, executives Shah Paran Tushar, Subhasis Pramanik and Mahitul Alam Pavel.

Senior lawyer M Amir-Ul Islam appeared for the petitioners assisted with lawyer Prashanta Kumar Karmoker. Additional Attorney General Md Momtajuddin Fakir represented the state.

Matiur Rahman along with five others appeared before the HC bench on Monday.

On Sunday, the same HC bench directed the law enforcement agencies not to arrest or harass them until the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition is held.

A Dhaka court issued arrest warrants against Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman and nine others in the case on January 16.

On November 1 last year, ninth-grader Nayeemul Abrar was electrocuted during the anniversary programme of Prothom Alo's youth magazine Kishor Alo held on the ground of Residential Model College.

The accident happened when Nayeemul unfortunately went close to the live wires set up for a power generator behind the stage.

The teenager's father Md Mojibur Rahman filed a case on November 6 alleging that his son died 'due to negligence.'

The charges brought against all the accused are under Section 304(A) of Bangladesh Penal Code. The section deals with deaths caused by 'negligent act'.























