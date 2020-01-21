Video
Letter To the Editor

Low cost healthcare service

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dear Sir

It is to be said that getting treatment is one of the fundamental rights of people and the physicians should perform their responsibilities with utmost devotion and sincerity so that common people can get healthcare services at lower cost. It will help to reduce the mindset of patients who go abroad to take medical treatment. It is true that treatment cost in Bangladesh is very expensive comparative to other countries. Generally private healthcare organizations are taking huge money from people because of lack of public health care services.

Most of the people are poor in this country. So it is very difficult for them taking treatment from private hospitals where government health care is not sufficient for 180 million populations in Bangladesh.

Apart from few reputed ones, most of the Bangladeshi doctors haven't any clue of patients and their diseases, most of the time, they are clueless and take long time to detect the disease. Bangladeshi patients rely more on neighboring countries. India, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia are the most preferred countries while they are cost effective as well as comfortable treatment.





Our government should more focus on healthcare service and build-up related infrastructure so that everyone can get lower cost medical service in a convenient way.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria



