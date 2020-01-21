Before the worst to come



Imran Rahman



Out of this realization every living entity realizes how momentary life is compared to greatness of love, the very tenor behind the creation of this blue planet and hence life itself becomes an endless thirst to them. For this irresistible earthly illusion his instinct to avoid death at every step is eternal. In no way he wants to quit his ever familiar bond with this planet, a free provider of air, water and greenery to every living being irrespective of its specific identity.



In an effort to find an alternative to this earth for living and developing life, human over the ages stepped into moon and mars and examined into any likelihood of existence there. But every time he had to return to this earth; a vibrant and rhythmic guitar playing a music of life with its six strings: summer, rain, autumn, late autumn, winter and spring giving them six different connotations.



What if it behaves something opposed to its mother nature? Perhaps we have got answer in the recent bushfires that ravaged Australia and unveiled a society that placed money over nature and humanity; where wild animal is no more human's rival and where human himself has turned his opponent. There is no chance to deny this on the backdrop of what is going on turning Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine, Kashmir and India into jungles of firearms and ammunitions. Climate issue is controlling global politics to a large extent.

Our misfortune is that nations that hold seminars all over the world to apprise the impending danger of greenhouse effect to mankind are doing everything subversive of environment. US withdrawal under Trumps administration from Paris Climate Deal in 2017 was driven by capitalist intention which under the banner of so called 'globalization' is taking serious toll on biodiversity.



The terrifying video footages of inferno showed how a green forest, a mother lap to varied wild species itself could turn into a monster leaving almost a billion animals dead, setting on fire a place stretching from one state to another, turning a day with column of smoke into night, forcing a government to take mindless decision of gunning down as many as ten thousand feral camels fearing imminent crisis of drinkable water.



What an irony of fate! Such a cruel step only warrants experts' alarm that the next world war would break out over the control of water. The inferno brought forward the very truth that co-existence of an entity, peaceful in nature and that with unquiet in character cannot go forever. Precisely, question peeps in mind how long the bond of calm earth and war mongering human can continue.



Immediately after the nightmare of Amazon that plays the role of lung for this earth absorbing 25 percent of total carbon dioxide and providing 20 percent oxygen, recurrence of such bushfire demands more attention to pay irrespective of our national identity and regional difference. We cannot let our future incinerate before our eyes. In dealing with natural disaster like bushfires, we have no other option but to stand on same platform above our existing international differences. We should keep in mind that the whole earth is a single body and it falls all in trouble if any single part of it gets attacked. Amazon and Aussie bushfires may not have touched us but we may not be free from its heat wave that is feared to affect global economy and environment.



The extent of manmade damage is greater than natural disaster. To lead an artificial way of life, at every step we forget that we are part of nature. Our every action reflects an ingrained idea that nature is infinite. Oblivious of the fact that global temperature is on rise with glaciers melting we are indiscriminately discharging industrial waste and polluting environment.



We never know whether worse than Amazon or Aussie catastrophe is yet to come. But are we prudent and farsighted enough to take any lesson from there? Construction of coal-based power plants within the kissing distance of Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest of the world is underway amid all opposition of environmentalists and human rights activists. However, good sense prevails on everyone before the worst to come.



