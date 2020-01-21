Mamata against CAA & NRC, Dhaka in dilemma



Muhammad Quamrul Islam



At the very beginning of two day visit on January 11 to Kolkata Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting with Mamata Banerjee at Rajya Bhaban. There she expressed her protest to NRC, CAA, NPR as well as demanded withdrawal. She told the journalists as a matter of courtesy she went to meet the Prime Minister and spoke about the demands of West Bengal. She asked him to pay the outstanding duesamounting to Taka 35,000 crore from Delhi to West Bengal.



Coming out of Rajya Bhaban Mamata went to Dharmatala supplication stage protesting NRC, CAA and sat there. She told there, from this Bengal protest against NRC started, which she will carry through till the last.She expressed support to all students and asked all to fight together. The notification the central government has issued, that will remain in paper, will not be implemented, she believed. She said look at that gazette notification in the hands of our students which they have torn asunder.



They have prepared it we have cut it off. In this connection, she said in a democratic state this type of thing based on religion, caste and narrowness are never tenable.It is unconstitutional, inhuman and illegal. By sheer force of majority, few will do as they like, cannot be accepted in a democratic country, for which they are not accepting it.

Throughout the day, there was demonstration and protest from Kolkata Airport to different parts of the city centering the visit of Modi. Students and common man joined those. In various ways it was ventilated by showing black flag, flying the black balloon, closing eyes by cloth, placard in hand 'No detention camp.' Apart, black day and demonstration were shown in Murshidabad under the leadership of state's Mass Education and Madrasha Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury. From demonstration slogan was raised 'Go back Modi.'



On the following day January 12 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for the national youth day on the occasion of birthday of Swami Vivekananda at Belur temple. He said people are being miss briefed about CAA, it is to grant citizenships, not take it away. He opined after partition independence 1947 what Mahatma Gandhi and other intellectuals asked to grant citizenships to those who're oppressed by Pakistan on religious ground. They're only implementing his wish. Unless this amendment is made the world would not have known what oppression Pakistan does. Now Pakistan will have to answer why persecutions on minority in last 70 years.



Mamata Banerjee complained Indian Prime Minister used the stage on the occasion of birthday of Swami Vivekananda for political purpose and protested his remarks there. She did not attend the next function at Kolkata Port Trust. He said Kolkata Port being named in the name of Shaymaprasad Mukhopadhaiya. Knowledgeable circles recalled Shaymaprasad was founder of Hindu Mahashaba, who said even if India is not divided, divide Bengal! He once formed Shayma-Haq Ministry in pre- partition Bengal, was forerunner of BJP. But, greater Bengal demand led by H S Suharawardy, Sarat Bose, Abul Hashem, M Islam and others was pushed to the last till the declaration of transfer of power to India and Pakistan as independent states made by Lord Mount batten in August 1947.



It is known all strata of society of Indian state of West Bengal and seven sister states are in harmony in protesting the CAA, NRC, reported in the media. Nobel Laureates Amartya Sen and Abhijit have extended support to the line of Chief Minister West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. The intellectuals, litterateurs and celebrities have come up with strong support. Bangladesh foreign ministry is tracking the issue to which Delhi told it is an internal issue of India which would not affect Bangladesh. Still the anxiety remains if about 2 million Bengalis in Assam rendered stateless by NRC, what would happen to them. There are reports detention centres are constructed. So far, Bangladesh has not received anything in writing.



Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen expressed deep anguish on January 12 at border killings of Bangladeshis despite existing friendly relations between Dhaka and Delhi. It is agreed policy between Dhaka and Delhi there would be 'Zero Killing at Borders.' But unfortunately killings are occurring. Dhaka will remind India, he said. Response and ground reality is yet to be known. Let us conclude with a touching story at Chapainawabganj published on January 10, 2020 in a Dhaka national daily. In 1992 when Muhammad Buddu was killed by BSF, he had only a tiny son Selim. Selim's mother reared son undergoing huge hardships. At night of January 8 two persons were killed including Selim (28). It is alleged to be a case of cattle smuggling. A retired school teacher said what would happen to his surviving wife and three children? Let the Foreign Minister and local government officials alleviate their sufferings on permanent basis with the spirit of Mujib Year.



The writer is an economist,

advocate and columnist

















