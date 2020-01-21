

Birds’ inn at Joydeb’s house

The friendship of Joydeb with birds has been continuing for last 10 years. It costs him Tk 400 daily.

But, he can afford their feeding since he has a restaurant named "Swarnachuura". Joydeb opens the restaurant after feeding the birds.

Joydeb is a college student. His father Gobinda Roy is a businessman. They arrange the breakfast for the birds on the playground of a government primary school in Dakkhin Bazaar of the upazila.









Joydeb and his father feed the birds together. Local people come to listen to their chirping. They come here in hundreds. They include pigeon, magpie and sparrow.

They come between 5:40am and 6am, Joydeb said.

A local Mozammel Hossain said every day one and a half thousand birds come here. At that time, the entire area turns trendy coupled with their chirping.

