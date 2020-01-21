

Porsha Shishu Park in sorry state

Now, it has turned into a cattle-grazing field.

The attractive outlook of the past is no longer existent.

The children of different areas are being deprived of recreation.

Except only two old pendulums and one rickety slipper, the other tools of the park are missing.

Sometimes, school students are seen playing with the old slipper, which is very risky. The guardians remain concerned for their children.

During the regime of Jatiya Party (JP), one children's park was built in each upazila. As part of that initiative, the then Upazila chairman, Alhaz Mozahedur Rahman Shah Chowdhury, and upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), Hafizur Rahman, built the park in Porsha.

UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza said, "I along with Upazila Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury visited the park. Though it might require huge money, we hope to turn the park into an attractive recreation centre."













































