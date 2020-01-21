Over 1,100 cold-hit poor people get warm clothes





BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Warm clothes were distributed among over 100 cold-hit poor people in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday.

Abruan Group distributed the warm clothes in Nadmula area of the upazila in the morning.

Bhandaria Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman Asma Akhter, Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Md Shafiqul Kabir Bakul Talukdar, Engineer Asaduzzaman on behalf of Abruan Group, Upazila Awami League Vice-president Md Liyakat Hossain Talukdar, Social Worker Md Shahzahan Talukdar, Former President of Upazila Jubo League Atikuzzaman Juwel and Bhandaria Press Club General Secretary (GS) Md Shafiqul Islam Milon, among others, were present during distribution.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Warm clothes were distributed among at least 1,000 cold-hit poor people in 10 unions under Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

On the occasion of the 84th birth anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, its upazila unit distributed the warm clothes on the Upazila BNP Office premises.

Upazila BNP President Alhaj Md Rabiul Alam Bulet, GS and Former Hatur Union Parishad Chairman Alhaj Md Abdul Matin Mondal, Organising Secretary and Former Upazila Vice-chairman Md Sazzad Hossain and former Joint Convener Md Jaharul Islam, among others, were present during distribution.









































