Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:33 AM
Home Countryside

Over 1,100 cold-hit poor people get warm clothes

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondents

Warm clothes were distributed among over 1,100 cold-hit poor people in two districts- Pirojpur and Naogaon, in two days.  
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Warm clothes were distributed among over 100 cold-hit poor people in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday.
Abruan Group distributed the warm clothes in Nadmula area of the upazila in the morning.
Bhandaria Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman Asma Akhter, Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Md Shafiqul Kabir Bakul Talukdar, Engineer Asaduzzaman on behalf of Abruan Group, Upazila Awami League Vice-president Md Liyakat Hossain Talukdar, Social Worker Md Shahzahan Talukdar, Former President of Upazila Jubo League Atikuzzaman Juwel and Bhandaria Press Club General Secretary (GS) Md Shafiqul Islam Milon, among others, were present during distribution.     
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Warm clothes were distributed among at least 1,000 cold-hit poor people in 10 unions under Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.  
On the occasion of the 84th birth anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, its upazila unit distributed the warm clothes on the Upazila BNP Office premises.
Upazila BNP President Alhaj Md Rabiul Alam Bulet, GS and Former Hatur Union Parishad Chairman Alhaj Md Abdul Matin Mondal, Organising Secretary and Former Upazila Vice-chairman Md Sazzad Hossain and former Joint Convener Md Jaharul Islam, among others, were present during distribution.      


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Birds’ inn at Joydeb’s house
Porsha Shishu Park in sorry state
Over 1,100 cold-hit poor people get warm clothes
Rakhine people protest land acquisition in Rangamati
Two persons found dead in two districts
Paper mills fined at Sreepur
BADC starts re-excavating canal in Gobindaganj
Two minors kill selves in two districts


Latest News
Govt has no dispute with Prothom Alo: Quader
Japan ready to help Bangladesh solve Rohingya crisis, envoy tells PM
People urgently fleeing climate crisis cannot be sent home: UN
World's 22 richest men have more than all women in Africa: Oxfam
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club
President’s photo taken for e-passport
Four to die for killing schoolboy in city
Ex-Bogura MP Mannan laid to rest
Myanmar appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
Raise awareness against drugs, militancy
Most Read News
Shaheed Asad Day today
Prothom Alo Editor secures bail
CPB bomb blast case: 10 to die
Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
No trade action on India after palm oil boycott: Mahathir
Alphabet becomes 4th US firm to hit $1 trillion mark
Magura AL leader Tanzel Hossain dies
PM Hasina pays tributes to ex-Bogura MP Mannan
5 to die in Laldighi massacre case
Resilience to cold waves
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft