Rakhine people protest land acquisition in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, Jan 20: Members of Rakhine Community here formed a human chain in front of the district administration office on Monday morning protesting the acquisition of their land by Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).Presided over by Uchingchha Rakhine, Rangamati Press Club former president AKM Maksud Ahmed, Bangladesh Rakhine Students' Association President Mongchoyang Avi, District Women Repression Prevention Committee President Tuku Talukder, among others, spoke at the programme.Bangladesh government recently took Bangladesh Delta Plan (BDP) 2,100 for sustainable development and coastal protection.Under the plan, a super dike will be constructed in Cox's Bazar to protect its coastal area. To implement the project, the government needs to acquire Rakhine Community's lands, houses, temples and crematorium in Chowfaldandi Union under Sadar Upazila of Cox's Bazar.Congratulating government's Delta Plan, the speakers at the programme urged the government to take alternative plan or shifting the place for construction of the super dike to save the land where they have been living for last 400 years.