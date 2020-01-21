Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:32 AM
Home Countryside

Two persons found dead in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a housewife were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Chandpur, on Sunday morning.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Arju, 30, was the wife of Saiful Islam, a resident of Sayedpur Union under the upazila.
Local source said an altercation took place between Arju and Saiful on Saturday afternoon over washing the Panjabi of their son.
Later, Arju's mother-in-law found Arju's hanging body at early hours when she woke up for Tahajjud Prayer.
Police recovered the body this morning and sent it to the Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Doulatkhan Police Station (PS) Md Sadiqur Rahman.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.
CHANDPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a teenage boy from a shop in Hajiganj Municipality of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Maruf Hossain Riyad, 16, son of Faruk Mia, was a ninth-grader at Hajiganj Amin Memorial High School.
Local Councillor Zahedul Azhar Alam said the shop owner Farid Hossain went to his shop in the morning to wake his shop employee Faruk Hossain, 28. But, he found the shutter down.
Later, he broke open the shutter and found Maruf's body there.
Informed by him, police recovered the body.
Maruf's mother alleged that her son had a dispute with shop worker Faruk and his uncle Shakil, 18, over some matter.
Faruk and Shakil both went into hiding since the incident.
Police, however, detained the shop owner for interrogation, said Hajiganj PS OC Md Alamgir Hossain Rony.


