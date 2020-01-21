Paper mills fined at Sreepur

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Jan 20: A mobile court here on Sunday fined Ali Paper Mill, a factory in Sreepur Upazila of the district, accusing it of occupying government canal and environment pollution.

With an initiative of Environment Department, the mobile court led by Sreepur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shamsul Arefin sealed off the paper mill, disconnected electricity and fined Tk 2,00,000 in the afternoon.

Recharge Officer of Gazipur Environment Department Ashraf Uddin said the paper mill was involved in polluting the environment and occupying government canal in the reserved forest area.



















