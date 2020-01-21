Video
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Countryside

BADC starts re-excavating canal in Gobindaganj

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Jan 20: Re-excavating the work of a canal from south Kamardaha to Kandarbapur at Kamardaha Union of Gobindaganj Upazila in the district began on Sunday.
Organised by Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), the inaugural function was held at Chapriganaj Village of the upazila in the afternoon.
Local lawmaker Engineer Monwar Hossain Chowdhury addressed the inauguration as chief guest while Upazila Chairman Abdul Latif Prodhan also spoke as special guest.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Syed Shariful Islam Ratan presided over it.
In his welcome address, Executive Engineer of BADC (Irrigation) Chittaranjan Roy said BADC will implement the work at a cost of Taka one crore under its Greater Bogura and Dinajpur Small Irrigation Project.
The work will be completed by February, 2020, he added.
Engineer Monwar Hossain Chowdhury, MP, in his speech, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working in a relentless effort to ensure country's overall development since 2009.
He said the government has also undertaken move to re-excavate the derelict canals across the country in order to rejuvenate navigability of the canals in order to help the farmers in boosting production of crops.
Later, he inaugurated the re-excavating work of 6.70 km canal by unveiling a plaque and offering munazat.
Among others, BADC officials, political leaders and public representatives attended the function.


