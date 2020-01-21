Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:32 AM
Home Countryside

Two minors kill selves in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

A school-going boy and a girl committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Rajshahi, on Sunday evening.  
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A schoolboy committed suicide in Gorakmondal Village under Naodanga Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
Deceased Apon Mia, 11, was the son of Ainul Islam of Gorakmondal Village. He was a student of class three at Gorakmondal Government Primary School.
Naodanga Union Parishad Chairman Musabber Ali Musa and Gorakmondal Ward No. 1 Member Anwar Hossain said Apon committed suicide by hanging himself at around 6:30pm as his father did not buy him a mobile phone set.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.    
RAJSHSHI: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Raghurampur in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
Deceased Shraboni Khatun Alo, 12, a seventh grader student, was the daughter of Al Amin of Raghurampur Village in Baneshwar Union of the upazila.
Quoting the family members, Puthia PS OC Rezaul Islam said the deceased's mother found Shraboni's hanging body from her bedroom in the evening.
Later, being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.
The body has been sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case will be filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Birds’ inn at Joydeb’s house
Porsha Shishu Park in sorry state
Over 1,100 cold-hit poor people get warm clothes
Rakhine people protest land acquisition in Rangamati
Two persons found dead in two districts
Paper mills fined at Sreepur
BADC starts re-excavating canal in Gobindaganj
Two minors kill selves in two districts


Latest News
Govt has no dispute with Prothom Alo: Quader
Japan ready to help Bangladesh solve Rohingya crisis, envoy tells PM
People urgently fleeing climate crisis cannot be sent home: UN
World's 22 richest men have more than all women in Africa: Oxfam
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club
President’s photo taken for e-passport
Four to die for killing schoolboy in city
Ex-Bogura MP Mannan laid to rest
Myanmar appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
Raise awareness against drugs, militancy
Most Read News
Shaheed Asad Day today
Prothom Alo Editor secures bail
CPB bomb blast case: 10 to die
Charges pressed against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
No trade action on India after palm oil boycott: Mahathir
Alphabet becomes 4th US firm to hit $1 trillion mark
Magura AL leader Tanzel Hossain dies
PM Hasina pays tributes to ex-Bogura MP Mannan
5 to die in Laldighi massacre case
Resilience to cold waves
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft