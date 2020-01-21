Two minors kill selves in two districts





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A schoolboy committed suicide in Gorakmondal Village under Naodanga Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Apon Mia, 11, was the son of Ainul Islam of Gorakmondal Village. He was a student of class three at Gorakmondal Government Primary School.

Naodanga Union Parishad Chairman Musabber Ali Musa and Gorakmondal Ward No. 1 Member Anwar Hossain said Apon committed suicide by hanging himself at around 6:30pm as his father did not buy him a mobile phone set.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

RAJSHSHI: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Raghurampur in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Shraboni Khatun Alo, 12, a seventh grader student, was the daughter of Al Amin of Raghurampur Village in Baneshwar Union of the upazila.

Quoting the family members, Puthia PS OC Rezaul Islam said the deceased's mother found Shraboni's hanging body from her bedroom in the evening.

Later, being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case will be filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.





























