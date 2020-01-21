

Repair work begins with electric poles on road at Sreepur

It is linked to Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.

Due to plying of heavy industrial vehicles, the road has been hazardous. To lessen the public sufferings, its repair has been started. But a new problem has been created now.

Keeping the electric poles on the road, the development work has been started.

Exchanging letters between the municipal authorities and the Power Division authorities made no headway.

Locals said the development of the road will make no role in easing transportation, and it can cause accident.

According to sources at Sreepur Municipality, as it is an industrial area, the road is so important. Around 50 industrial units have been set up along both sides of the road.

To reduce public sufferinga, a total of Tk 11,33,00000 have been budgeted to develop 3,700 metre road under Bangladesh Municipal Development Fund (BMDF) during 2019-30 fiscal.

Tender was invited. The work order was given to Geneva International. Earlier, the road was too narrow to handle increased number of transport.

The main problem was the electric poles. There are 43 electric poles on the road. Some of them are within two-three feet.

Palli Biddyut authorities asked the municipal authorities for submitting proposals for removing the poles. But municipal authorities could not submit it due to fund crisis. And, the development work is taking place keeping electric poles un-removed.

Considering the expiry date of the work and the next rainy season, the municipal authorities are continuing the work.

Shafi Kamal of Baherarchala Village under the municipality said, "Every work shall have specific plan before starting," adding, "What is taking place in the road is the work of unplanned one."

According to him, due to lack of coordination among the government authorities concerned, the development work of the road has been going on without removing the poles.

Councillor Amjad Hossain of Ward No. 9 said, "Earlier, we asked power division not to install electric poles on the road. But they did not heed it," adding, "In all roads and lanes, electric poles have been installed in an unplanned way."

He said these poles are creating hindrance to the development work and halting movement of transports; not only that, these will cause unwanted accidents too.

Deputy Engineer (Power) Mizanur Rahman of Sreepur Municipality said, "It was planned to broaden the road by 30 feet along with drains," adding, "But the drain-making plan was excluded and the size of the road was cut to 20 feet due to the poles."

Despite that poles are existing, he pointed out.

The Power Division authorities, when asked for removing the poles, asked the municipality to submit a proposal of Tk 1,10,0000. But the municipality has not this fund.

Mawna Assistant Zonal Manager Kamal Pasha of Mymensingh Palli Biddut Samity-2 said, "According to the existing provision, the municipality was asked to submit a proposal," adding, "But they did not submit it."

However, the poles shall be transferred which will be risky, he said, adding, "Planning in this regard is going on".



































