Tuesday, 21 January, 2020, 6:32 AM
Home Countryside

Animesh of Dumuria role model of papaya farming

Published : Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

DUMIRIA, KHULNA, Jan 20: Animesh Kumar, 55, of Boratia Village in Dumuria Upazila of the district has become self-reliant farming papaya.
Now, he has modern house and land. Seeing his success, many people of the village are growing papaya.
After Bangladesh achieved independence in 1971, Animesh returned from India along with his parents. At the age of six, he started working in the fields of others. Gradually, his lot started to change as he began cultivating different vegetables on leased lands.
In 2011, he bought 400 papaya saplings from Monirampur Upazila of Jashore District, and planted those in his 10-katha leased land. At that time, he made profit worth over Tk 1 lakh by selling papaya.
Following year, he planted 3,200 saplings in four-bigha land and got profit worth Tk 7 to 8 lakh.
Later, he purchased three-bigha lands and raised an eye-catching house. His two sons started going to school.
He sows seeds of papaya in summer. This year, he has cultivated 60,000 saplings in 16-bigha land. By the months of Bhadra and Ashwin, he starts collecting mature papaya. He sells papaya worth about Tk 50,000 per month. Already, he has sold off papaya worth about Tk 2.5 lakh.
Besides papaya, he grows ginger and arum in his land. He sells arum worth over Tk 1 lakh and ginger worth Tk 50,000 annually.
Many farmers, including Nikhil Nandi, Dipak Das, Nikhil Sarker, Suvas Mallik, Bishnu Sarker of the village and many others from neighbouring villages buy papaya saplings from Animesh and cultivate those in their fields.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Mosaddek Hossain said Animesh is a small farmer. He has received necessary training. Others are following him. It needs commercialisation of the agro-farming for saving agriculture.
Upazila Chairman Ezaz Ahmed said, "We like to help people like Animesh so that educated youths go on farming instead of running after job."


